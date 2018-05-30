Van Oord takes root in Taiwan

Van Oord is the preferred turnkey contractor to supply and install foundations at WPD's 640MW Yunlin offshore wind farm off the coast of Taiwan.

The Dutch outfit said the Yunlin project has a contract value of approximately €500m.

15 Aug 2016 It will be responsible for the design, manufacturing and installation of the 80 monopile foundations at the project site 8km off the coast of Yunlin prefecture.

Van Oord said the project is expected to reach financial close at the end of this year.

The first foundations should be ready for installation by the start of 2020, the company added.

Van Oord chief executive Pieter van Oord said: “The Yunlin project is a great opportunity for Van Oord to show our expertise outside Europe. We look forward to working with our local partners to enable the energy transition of Taiwan.”

