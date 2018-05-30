Smulders ships Hohe See jacket

The substation jacket for EnBW’s 497MW Hohe See offshore wind farm in the German North Sea has left Smulders' shipyard at Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

The structure is on its way to the construction site some 105km off the German coast and will be installed on Thursday or Friday, Smulders said.

Smulders is fabricating the Hohe See substation together with Cofely Fabricom and CG as part of the FICG consortium.

Smulders is responsible for the design and fabrication of the steel structures for both the topside and foundation, including piles.

Thialf is also expected to install the Hohe See topside in the summer.

Hohe See, which will feature 71 Siemens Gamesa 7.0-154 turbines, is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2019.

The substation for the 112MW sister project Albatros, a Siemens offshore transformer module manufactured by Heerema, is due to go in next year.

It will be installed by GeoSea’s jack-up Innovation on a monopile foundation.

Image: Smulders