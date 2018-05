WPD will inaugurate the 11MW Clussais-la-Pommeraie wind farm in France on 2 June.

The project, which is located at Deux-Sevres in the municipality of Clussais-la-Pommeraie, comprises five Vestas turbines.

It is WPD's fourth wind farm in Deux-Sevres, the company said.

WPD added that Clussais-la-Pommeraie has taken 10 years to develop.

Image: WPD