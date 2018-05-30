High voltage deal at Horns Rev 3

UK outfit EDS HV has been signed up as high-voltage (HV) consultant for Vattenfall's 406MW Horns Rev 3 wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

The James Fisher subsidiary will provide services during the installation phase of the project, with the scope including pre-site engineering support, HV system review and safety management.

Vattenfall commissioning manager Morten Birk Jochimsen said: “We are happy to continue the good work with EDS also during our Horns Rev 3 project.

“The cooperation in the past has proven EDS focuses with us on the safety of the work environment and we together continue our efforts on improvements.”

EDS group director Ryan Henderson said: “This award further strengthens an excellent relationship with Vattenfall that has developed over the past four years and has seen EDS provide vital support on many projects including Aberdeen Bay, Pen y Cymoedd and Kentish Flats Extension.

“We look forward to working with Vattenfall on this significant project and once again providing a safe, efficient and high-quality service.”

Vattenfall is targeting a 2019 completion date for Horns Rev 3, which will feature 49 MHI Vestas V164 8MW turbines, optimised to 8.3MW.

Image: Vattenfall