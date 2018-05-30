NextEra shines in Arkansas

NextEra Energy Resources has commissioned the 81MW Stuttgart solar farm in Arkansas.

The project features more than 350,000 photovoltaic panels spread across 192 hectares.

A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources will own and operate Stuttgart, which will supply electricity to Entergy Arkansas under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Stuttgart is also expected to generate about $8m in additional revenue for Arkansas county during the its operational life, NextEra added.

NextEra Energy Resources president and chief executive Armando Pimentel said: “We are pleased to work with our partners at Entergy to bring the largest solar energy centre in Arkansas online.”

Image: NextEra