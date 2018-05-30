NextEra shines in Arkansas
81MW Stuttgart solar farm will supply power to Entergy
NextEra Energy Resources has commissioned the 81MW Stuttgart solar farm in Arkansas.
The project features more than 350,000 photovoltaic panels spread across 192 hectares.
It took eight months to build and created hundreds of construction jobs, NextEra said.
A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources will own and operate Stuttgart, which will supply electricity to Entergy Arkansas under a 20-year power purchase agreement.
Stuttgart is also expected to generate about $8m in additional revenue for Arkansas county during the its operational life, NextEra added.
NextEra Energy Resources president and chief executive Armando Pimentel said: “We are pleased to work with our partners at Entergy to bring the largest solar energy centre in Arkansas online.”
Image: NextEra