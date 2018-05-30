ABB powers Hornsea 2 SOV

ABB is to supply technology to power electrics for a wind farm service operations vessel (SOV) ordered by French company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs for work on the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm.

The Swiss outfit will provide its onboard DC grid system to integrate energy sources, such as batteries and fuel cells, and deliver a power and energy management system for the 83-metre SOV.

17 Sep 2015 The onboard DC grid solution allows variable speed technology to balance system energy use in line with the load, cutting fuel consumption 20%, ABB said.

It will also supply tunnel thrusters, generators, transformers, batteries and remote diagnostics services, as well as its marine advisory system Octopus.

The vessel, which is designed by Salt Ship Design, is the second of two SOVs ordered by Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and is due for completion in 2022.

Cemre Shipyard in Turkey is building the SOV, which will support operations at Orsted's Hornsea 2 project off the Yorkshire coast of England.

ABB Marine and Ports managing director Juha Koskela said: “We are proud to deliver the technology that enables the use of stored energy for a vessel supporting the renewables industry.”

