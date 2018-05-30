AES sets store by Arizona

Arizona power provider Salt River Project (SRP) has teamed up with energy company AES Corp to deliver a 10MW storage project in the US state.

The battery system, provided by AES and Siemens joint venture Fluence, will provide peaking capacity to inject power into the grid during high peak demand periods for SRP customers.

17 May 2018 The project, to be built in Chandler, is part of an SRP initiative to learn more about grid-scale battery storage ahead of larger scale deployment in the future.

The storage system be charged by the former's distribution substation under a 20-year agreement.

“This project will allow SRP to continue meeting customer demands while also supporting the ongoing integration of renewable power sources,” said president of AES Southland Energy Ken Zagzebski.

Image: AES

AES has chosen Minnesota-headquartered Mortenson as the engineering, procurement, and construction partner for the project.

Fluence is a joint venture between AES and Siemens.

