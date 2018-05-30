Green Frog hops to 1.5GW

UK independent connection provider Green Frog Connect has this week reached the 1.5GW milestone of projects that been connected or under construction.

One third of the projects were built entirely through the company's EPC services.

Green Frog Connect director Tom Drake said: “When we started the business six years ago, we made the decision to focus purely on connecting power generation projects, which are more complex and time consuming than connecting residential and commercial developments.

“After reaching this milestone it is clear this decision has paid off. We now have an incredibly skilled and dedicated team with a deep understanding of power generation grid connections across all areas.”

