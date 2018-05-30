Fire hits Ransonmoor turbine

A Gamesa G80 wind turbine has caught fire at the 10MW Ransonmoor wind farm in Cambridgeshire in eastern England.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 30 May, with firefighters called to the scene at 7.50am.

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews arrived to find the 89-metre turbine "well alight, with debris falling to the ground".

It added: "The crews remained on standby while the fire was left to burn out. No firefighting action was required."

The cause of the fire is still unknown but local media reports suggested the turbine was struck by lightning.

A Siemens Gamesa spokesman said “Siemens Gamesa is aware of an incident at the Ransonmooor wind farm in Cambridgeshire.

“The incident is ongoing at present and it is inappropriate to comment until further details have been established.”

The five-turbine Ransonmoor was installed in two phases between 2007 and 2008 and is co-owned by Ecogen and Thrive Renewables.

The first phase consists of three Gamesa G80 turbines commissioned in 2007 while two Senvion MM82 turbines were built the following year.

Image: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service