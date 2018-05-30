Siemens Gamesa money-go-round

Turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has secured €2.5bn in multi-currency term and revolving credit financing.

The agreement was signed with a syndication of international financial entities and replaces a €750m credit facility agreed in 2017.

Related Stories Siemens Gamesa Basque boost

09 May 2018

UPDATE: Siemens eyes Gamesa

29 Jan 2016 The funding comprises a €2bn revolving component maturing in 2023 with two one-year extension options, and a €500m term tranche maturing in 2021.

The money will be used “for general corporate purposes and to refinance existing outstanding debt”, the company said.

“The transaction has been very successful, having attracted close to €3.8bn subscription offers from financial entities,” it added.

Image: Siemens Gamesa