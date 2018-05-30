MidAmerican seeks Iowa boost

MidAmerican Energy will file plans today with the Iowa regulator for its 591MW Wind XII complex in the US state.

The project, which will cost $922m, is scheduled for completion in late 2020 if approved by the Iowa Utilities Board.

Related Stories MidAmerican nears Iowa start line

03 May 2018

New lines to unlock Iowa wind

02 Apr 2013 MidAmerican said Wind XII combined with the previously announced Wind XI scheme and repowering projects will make the company the first investor-owned utility in the US to generate renewable energy equal to 100% of its customers' usage.

Wind XII will create over 300 construction jobs and another 28 full-time positions for operations and maintenance once operational, it said.

The company is currently exploring potential wind farm sites in Iowa and will announce locations prior to constructing each project.

The new wind farms will create on average $6.9m a year in property tax and almost $5.6m in annual landowner easement payments.

MidAmerican president and chief executive Adam Wright said: “Wind XII will transform our 100% renewable energy vision from a bold dream into a reality.

“Wind XII is a clear demonstration of our commitment to and investment in the cleaner, more sustainable energy future our customers want and our environment deserves.”

MidAmerican added that it will continue to use its natural gas, nuclear and coal-powered plants to ensure security of supply in times of low wind.

Image: MidAmerican Energy