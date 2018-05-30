Hanwha makes US move

South Korean company Hanwha Q Cells is setting up a solar module manufacturing facility in the US.

Construction of the factory, which will be located in Whitfield County in Georgia, will start this year.

Hanwha said the plant will start operations in 2019 and will produce modules with total capacity of over 1.6GW a year.

Modules will be made for both ground-mounted and rooftop projects in the US, the company added.

The new facility will add to the company's other factories in Korea, Malaysia and China.

Image: Hanwha Q Cells