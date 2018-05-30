Articles Filter

Hanwha makes US move

Georgia solar module factory will open in 2019

Hanwha makes US move image 30/05/2018

South Korean company Hanwha Q Cells is setting up a solar module manufacturing facility in the US.

Construction of the factory, which will be located in Whitfield County in Georgia, will start this year.

Hanwha said the plant will start operations in 2019 and will produce modules with total capacity of over 1.6GW a year.

Modules will be made for both ground-mounted and rooftop projects in the US, the company added.

The new facility will add to the company's other factories in Korea, Malaysia and China. 

Image: Hanwha Q Cells

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.