Revolution jobs bonanza in US

Deepwater Wind's 400MW Revolution Wind offshore wind farm is expected to create over 800 jobs during construction and 50 permanent positions once operational in the US state of Rhode Island.

The developer is also planning to invest $250m in Rhode Island, including $40m in port investment.

03 Apr 2018 Last week, Rhode Island and Deepwater Wind started contract negotiations for the project, which will be located off the US east coast, following a review process in collaboration with Massachusetts.

Work on the project could start as early as 2020, once permitting is completed, with Revolution Wind potentially operational by 2023.

The exact location of the up to 50 turbines has yet to be determined, however, the export cable is planned to make landfall at Quonset Point in North Kingstown.

Deepwater Wind chief executive Jeffrey Grybowski said: “We're proud to make major new investments in our home state and to put hundreds more Rhode Islanders to work building Revolution Wind.”

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo said: “This renewed partnership with Deepwater Wind will bring hundreds of jobs to our shore and enough clean energy to power hundreds of thousands of homes.”

Image: Deepwater Wind