Scots log into software project

Wave Energy Scotland (WES) has become a partner in the €8m EU-funded DTOcean+ project that aims to create advanced open source software to optimise marine devices.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise-owned WES will lead the stage-gate design section of the project having operated a similar system for its project calls.

The DTOcean+ partnership started this month and will run until April 2021 managed by Tecnalia in Spain.

The project brings together 15 partners from eight countries: UK, Spain, France, Italy, Sweden, Portugal, USA and Denmark.

WES director Tim Hurst said: “Becoming a partner in this major initiative takes our work to a whole new level. Those involved with ocean energy technology across Europe are working together to share best practice.”

Image: Billia Croo wave test site in Orkney (Aquatera)