Finns put feet in Norway

Finnish outfit Peikko Group has secured a contract from Fortum for the foundations at the 96.6MW Sorfjord wind farm in Norway.

The project, which is located in Nordland county in the north of the country, will feature 23 Siemens Gamesa 4.2MW 130 turbines with 80-metre hub heights.

Peikko is responsible for foundation design and structural calculations, as well as supply of rock anchors, tower adapter plates, drilling templates and reinforcement.

Foundation delivery is scheduled to take place between July and October 2018.

Malselv Maskin and Transport will carry out civil works and infrastructure construction, while Visinor will assemble the foundations' steel components and casting.

Sorfjord project manager Torkjell Lund said: “Sorfjord Vindpark chose Peikko as the foundation technology provider as their solution is cost-effective and has a proven track record.”

