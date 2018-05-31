Alliant files Wisconsin wind plan

Alliant Energy subsidiary Wisconsin Power and Light Company has filed plans with the US state's energy regulator to supply electricity to its customers from a 150MW wind farm in Iowa.

The 60-turbine wind farm would be built in Kossuth county by Invenergy, with ownership switching to Alliant once the project is completed.

A decision on the wind farm from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is expected in early 2019, Alliant said.

Construction will start in the summer of that year, if approved, with operations scheduled for 2020.

Alliant Energy president John Larsen said: “We are providing our customers with more renewable energy that will keep rates competitive and help bolster economic development in our communities.”

