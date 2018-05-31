Articles Filter

DNV GL delivers Spui support

Due diligence carried out for lenders to 21MW Dutch wind farm

DNV GL delivers Spui support image 31/05/2018

DNV GL carried out due diligence for a group of lenders providing debt finance for the 21MW Windpark Spui in the Netherlands.

The under-construction project, which Japanese company Eurus Energy Group acquired from Yard Energy prior to financial close, is located in South Holland.

It is scheduled for commercial operations in June 2019 and will feature five 4.2MW Enercon E-126 EP4 turbines.

DNV GL provided an independent engineering review of the project's technical details and associated contractors and companies.

It also reviewed environmental permits and site conditions, civil and electrical design, energy production assessment, construction and operations contracts and financial models. 

Image: Enercon

