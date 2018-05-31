Triton opens onshore doors

Innogy is to hold public events next month to outline onshore works for the 860MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm off east England.

The information days will run from the 26 to 29 June and cover planned works related to the onshore substation and associated cabling.

Initial onshore work is due to start in the coming weeks, before main onshore construction gets underway later in the summer, the developer said.

The plans include a new onshore substation and the installation of nearly 60km of underground cable, as well as components at landfall where the offshore export cables will come ashore.

Information on work related to the onshore substation will be provided on 26 June at Bicker and on 28 June at Swineshead both near Boston in Lincolnshire.

Events covering onshore cabling will he held in Irby and Bratoft on 26 June, Anderby on the following day, Frithville on 28 June and Hogsthorpe on 29 June.

Triton Knoll project director Julian Garnsey said: “These public information days will provide a great opportunity for local people to find out important information about the next steps for the project, how we aim to work going forward and what people can do to stay in touch with us.”

The Contracts for Difference-backed project off Lincolnshire will feature MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines and is due to deliver first power in 2021.

Image: Innogy