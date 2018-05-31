Articles Filter

Moventas moves up a gear

Expansion of Ikola factory in Finland includes 7.5MW test facility

Wind turbine gearbox manufacturer Moventas has expanded its factory at Ikola in Finland, which now includes a 7.5MW test facility.

The 3850 square-metre plant will increase the assembly and testing capacity for new and higher rated products, Moventas said.

It invested €17m in the expansion, which can accommodate up to 100 new employees. 

A total of 540 people are employed by Moventas, with 435 alone in Finland. 

Image: Moventas

