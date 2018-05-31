Taiwan joy for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa has been named preferred turbine supplier for WPD's 640MW Yunlin offshore wind farm off the coast of Taiwan.

The companies have signed a letter of intent for the delivery of 80 8.0-167 DD turbines, as well as a 15-year service agreement.

Siemens Gamesa said the deal is still subject to a final contract, with the letter of intent remaining valid until July 2019.

Turbine installation is scheduled for the start of 2020.

The wind farm will be located approximately 6km off the coast of Yunlin prefecture.

Siemens Gamesa offshore chief executive Andreas Nauen said: “We are delighted to have been selected by WPD and glad to confirm today that our cutting edge offshore wind turbine, the SG 8.0-167, is ready for the Taiwanese market from 2020.

“We look forward to this preferred supplier agreement soon becoming a confirmed order.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa