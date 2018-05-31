Fishermen's lands NJ 'lifeline'

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed a bill that could give fresh impetus to Fishermen's Energy's stalled 24MW pilot offshore wind project off the coast of Atlantic City, according to local media.

The bill – S1217 – asks the state Board of Public Utilities to consider an amended application for a qualified wind energy project offshore in certain New Jersey waters.

The project has been stalled since Fishermen's Energy missed out on $40m of federal funding at the end of 2016 after failing to secure a power offtake agreement by a 31 December deadline.

In April this year, the company entered into a preliminary agreement with EDF RE to sell the 24MW project.

The EDF move came in response to Murphy's goal of promoting 3.5GW of offshore wind off New Jersey by 2030.

Image: Fishermen's Energy