Italian wave catches imagination

A consortium led by Italian conglomerate Umbra Group has been granted €3.8m EU Horizon 2020 funds to develop a power take-off system (PTO) for wave devices.

The Imagine (Innovative Method for Affordable Generation IN ocean Energy) project will design and fabricate a 250kW prototype for performance and lifetime bench testing.

The PTO concept integrates a recirculating ballscrew and a permanent magnet generator.

“This solution dramatically improves average efficiency, reliability and affordability compared to state-of-the-art PTOs,” said Umbra energy R&D and business development manager Luca Castellini.

The Imagine project is due to run until late 2020.

Image: University of Edinburgh's FloWave centre (FloWave)