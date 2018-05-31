UK consultancies join hands

UK consultancies Xero Energy and ITPEnergised have merged to bolster the provision of environmental, grid, electrical and engineering services.

The combined business has over 50 staff in offices in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Bristol, as well as globally.

Xero Energy managing director Nigel Scott said: “ITPEnergised brings a reputation for high quality environmental consultancy and technical advisory services across a range of sectors, both in the UK and internationally, where the business has grown rapidly over the last four years.

“All of us are excited to be joining forces, offering a wider range of expertise and expanding both in the UK and overseas.”

ITPEnergised MD Jonny Clark said: “This merger strengthens our growing UK business and international offering, providing much greater opportunities for our combined staff.

“Xero brings a very strong track record in onshore and offshore renewables and expert grid and electrical engineering skills.”

