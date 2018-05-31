Deepwater musters Skipjack crew

Deepwater Wind has selected Maryland outfit Stantec to lead the environmental assessment for the 120MW Skipjack offshore wind farm off the US east coast.

Stantec will lead a team of local biologists, engineers, marine archaeologists and other researchers to conduct marine and environmental assessments for the project.

Skipjack will be located in waters off Delaware but will deliver electricity into neighbouring Maryland.

Stantec renewable energy sector leader Diane Sullivan said: “We are committed to supporting Deepwater Wind through a streamlined and thorough process in the assessment and permitting of this milestone renewable energy project.”

Image: Deepwater Wind