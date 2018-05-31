Articles Filter

European Energy earnings dip

Danish outfit says drop is in line with expectations

European Energy earnings before tax stood at €2.2m in the first quarter of 2018, down from €4.4m in the same period last year.

Revenue in the latest period was €10.2m, falling from €22m in the first three months of 2017.

The Danish company said the results were in line with guidance previously released for the full year.

Expectations for earnings before tax for the year remain unchanged at €26-28m, European Energy said.

European Energy chief executive Knud Erik Andersen said: “We have known for some time now that the majority of divestments of our projects will happen in the second half of 2018.

“This makes our earnings unevenly distributed over the quarters; however, this is common in companies whose focus is the delivery of large projects.”

The company has 165MW of projects under construction and a further 290MW ready to build.

Image: European Energy

