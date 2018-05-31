Articles Filter

EU 'mulls 30-33% RE goal'

Media reports say region considering upping 2030 target from 27%

EU 'mulls 30-33% RE goal' image 31/05/2018

The EU is to consider a new renewable energy target of between 30% and 33% for 2030, up from the previously agreed 27% goal.

The prospective new objectives were agreed by the three EU institutions – the European Commission, Parliament and Council – at talks in Strasbourg, according to Euractiv citing unnamed sources.  

Climate Action Network Europe renewables policy coordinator Jean-Francois Fauconnier said that for the EU to meet Paris climate agreement goals the region needs to increase its renewable energy target to 45% by 2030. 

“This would also reflect the spectacular decrease of the renewable energy costs over the past few years,” he said.

