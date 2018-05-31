Ronne harbours Kriegers turbines

Ronne harbour at Bornholm in Denmark has been designated as the departure port for Siemens Gamesa turbines for Vattenfall's 604.8MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm.

Construction work on the project is scheduled to start in 2020 before which the port will be expanded by about 150,000 square metres.

08 Nov 2016 The expansion will include installation of a 1150-metre external wave breaker and a 300-metre multi-purpose terminal.

The terminal will have space for roll-on/roll-off vessels, while water depths will be increased to 11 metres.

Siemens Gamesa project manager Bent Rasmussen said: “We are very pleased with our choice of port of Ronne. It is well placed for activities in the Baltic Sea.

“It is a new dock when we start using it in two years and it is extremely strong in its construction.”

Ronne Harbour chief executive Thomas Bendtsen said: “We have been focused on extensions of our port areas and aimed at the facilities being modern and able to handle as large an operation as the one Siemens Gamesa is going to launch.”

Image: impression of Ronne harbour (Ronne Havn)