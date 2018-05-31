Heerema plants Delft root

Heerema Marine Contractors has installed a monopile foundation at Eneco's Prinses Amalia wind park off the Netherlands coast for Delft Offshore Turbine.

Heerema offshore lift vessel Aegir carried out the work together with Cape Holland, which provided new driving technology.

The monopile was put into the seabed using a hybrid 'vibro lifting tool', the company said.

“Because of this no other tools were needed for picking up, upending and driving the pile to final penetration,” Heerema added.

It said that Aegir carried out the installation in “floating mode on DP and with the monopile free hanging from the hook of the crane” and so no motion compensation frame was required.

Image: Heerema Marine Contractors