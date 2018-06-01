NV eyes 1GW Nevada solar surge

NV Energy energy has announced plans for over 1GW of new solar capacity and 100MW of energy storage in the US state of Nevada.

The more then $2bn investment will see the company source electrity from six new photovoltaic projects that are scheduled to come online by the end of 2021.

08 Nov 2017 8minutenergy Renewables will build the 300MW Eagle Shadow Mountain plant north of Las Vegas, while Sempra Renewables will construct the 250MW Copper Mountain 5 project in the Eldorado Valley, south of Boulder City.

NextEra Energy Resources will develop the 200MW Dodge Flat solar energy center, including 50MW of energy storage, and the 100MW Fish Springs Ranch facility integrated with 25MW of storage. Both will be located near Reno.

Cypress Creek Renewables will build the 101MW Battle Mountain solar farm with 25MW of storage, while Techren Solar is to construct the 50MW Techren Solar 5 project in the Eldorado Valley.

NV Energy said the plans still have to be approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Over 1700 construction jobs will be created and 80 full-time positions, once the projects are operational, if they all go ahead, it added.

NV Energy chief executive Paul Caudill said: “The six new projects position NV Energy to keep its commitment to double renewable energy by 2023 and, importantly, by diversifying our state's electricity generation portfolio, will reduce the costs to serve customers.”

