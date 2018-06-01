Enel flicks PV switch in Oz

Enel Green Power and Dutch Infrastructure Fund have grid-connected the first 45MW of the 137.7MW Bungala Solar One photovoltaic plant in South Australia.

The project is part of the Bungala solar complex, which will total 275MW when complete in 2019, and comprise about 800,000 PV modules across 600 hectares, Enel said.

19 Feb 2015 The company is investing $157m in the whole project, which will cost $315m in total. The remaining funding is a mix of equity and project finance provided by a consortium of unnamed local and international banks.

Bungala has a long-term power purchase agreement with Australian utility Origin Energy, Enel said.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “We have just reached a historic landmark for our Group in an entirely new continent, as this is the first renewable energy flowing into the Australian grid from Enel.

“We are just a few months away from the completion of this solar plant and look forward to other opportunities this renewable-resource-rich country will have to offer.”

