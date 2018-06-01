UK politicians back net zero target

A cross-party coalition of politicians has called on the UK government to enshrine in law a so-called net zero greenhouse gas emissions target within the lifetime of this Parliament.

The group led by Conservative MP Simon Clarke includes former Conservative leader Lord Howard, former Labour leader Ed Miliband and Environmental Audit Committee chair Mary Creagh.

The call follows the UK government asking the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) for advice on bringing the UK’s emissions reduction target in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

“I warmly welcome the government’s recent announcement that they will be asking the CCC for advice on a net zero target,” said Clarke.

“Setting ourselves the goal of net zero emissions will spur innovation, building on existing British know-how to get us all the way to net zero, creating new industries and jobs across the UK in clean technologies like carbon capture and storage,” he added.

