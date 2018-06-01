Eight answer UK extension call

The Crown Estate is considering eight offshore wind farm extensions totalling 3GW off the coast of England and Wales, after closing the application process yesterday.

The seabed landlord will now assess the proposals, which, it said, could require a plan level Habitats Regulations Assessment given the multiple applications.

The closure of the extensions opportunity also paves the way for awarding new rights for future offshore wind development, it added.

RenewableUK executive director Emma Pinchbeck said the new capacity could “help deliver the industry's vision for offshore wind as the backbone” of the UK energy system.

“Today's announcement shows that there is huge appetite to invest in new offshore wind in the UK, which could create thousands of jobs and provide cheap power for consumers,” she said.

The Crown Estate head of energy development Will Apps said: “Extension projects have the potential to make an important contribution to the UK’s offshore wind pipeline, in line with the sector’s growing ambitions and in advance of potential new leasing.

“Over the coming months we will work closely with the successful applicants and our stakeholders to ensure careful consideration of environmental impacts and existing seabed users interests, ahead of any award of rights.”

Image: The Crown Estate