Carnegie surveys Oz wave scene

Carnegie Clean Energy has kicked off geophysical surveys for its Albany wave project consisting of a 1.5MW Ceto 6 device in Western Australia.

The survey at the proposed Torbay site will establish the offshore geology and suitable strata thickness to inform the technical and economic feasibility of the foundation design for the point absorber machine.

South Coast Natural Resource Management of Albany is providing an on-board local expert in marine fauna to ensure the operations conform with state and federal legislation regarding marine wildlife.

The planned reconnaissance lines have been completed, as well as the collection of bathymetry data, sediment identification and geological data to a depth of approximately 50 metres below the seabed.

The data allows for the identification of basement granites and the required thickness of younger rocks that are preferred for the foundations, the company said.

Image: Chirp side scan sonar system (Carnegie)