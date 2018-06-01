Articles Filter

Vestas grabs 400MW in Americas

V136 machines to feature at wind farms in Mexico and US

Vestas has secured turbine orders totalling more than 400MW across a pair of large-scale wind farms in the Americas.

The Danish manufacturer will supply 85 of its V136-3.6MW machines to EnerAB for the 306MW Mesa la Paz project in Mexico.

The deal includes a 15-year service package and pushes the total Vestas order intake in Mexico to 2.1GW.

EnerAB is a joint venture of AES and BAL and expects to have Mesa la Paz built and commissioned in 2019.

In the US, Vestas is to supply 100MW of V136-3.45MW machines to Southern Power’s Wildhorse Mountain project in Oklahoma.

The wind farm was developed by RES Americas and Vestas development business Steelhead Americas.

The order includes supply, commissioning and a 20-year service package. Deliveries at Wildhorse will kick off in the second quarter of 2019.

Image: a next-generation onshore turbine (Vestas)

