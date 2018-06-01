Haliade due for Catapult trial

A GE Haliade 6MW nacelle is due to arrive for testing at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s Blyth-based testing facility in north-east England.

The test of the 6MW unit, which will arrive today, will last 12 months and inform the development of a prototype nacelle for GE's next generation 12MW machine.

“We will utilise the data and learnings to maximise availability and power output, while introducing new features to meet customers’ demands.”

A 12MW Haliade-X nacelle will arrive at the Catapult next year for accelerated indoor testing.

GE is poised to deploy a full outdoor prototype at an as-yet-unknown test site in Europe, also in 2019.

ORE Catapult test and validation director Tony Quinn said: “GE’s Haliade programmes will be the first to use the Catapult’s 15MW drive train test facility, and the investment in this technology is paramount to bringing such world-leading research and development programmes to the UK.”

Image: ORE Catapult's 15MW drive train test facility (ORE Catapult)