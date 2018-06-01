Haliade due for Catapult trial
Tests at Blyth facility to inform build of GE's 12MW machine
A GE Haliade 6MW nacelle is due to arrive for testing at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s Blyth-based testing facility in north-east England.
The test of the 6MW unit, which will arrive today, will last 12 months and inform the development of a prototype nacelle for GE's next generation 12MW machine.
GE offshore wind business chief executive and president John Lavelle said: “Our Haliade 150-6MW will be tested under rough and extreme conditions in a short period of time, allowing us to collect data to be used on our recently announced Haliade-X 12MW offshore wind turbine.
“We will utilise the data and learnings to maximise availability and power output, while introducing new features to meet customers’ demands.”
A 12MW Haliade-X nacelle will arrive at the Catapult next year for accelerated indoor testing.
GE is poised to deploy a full outdoor prototype at an as-yet-unknown test site in Europe, also in 2019.
ORE Catapult test and validation director Tony Quinn said: “GE’s Haliade programmes will be the first to use the Catapult’s 15MW drive train test facility, and the investment in this technology is paramount to bringing such world-leading research and development programmes to the UK.”
Image: ORE Catapult's 15MW drive train test facility (ORE Catapult)