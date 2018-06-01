NextEnergy scores UK PV double
Two solar projects combined with battery storage acquired for £9.3m
NextEnergy Capital has acquired two solar projects totalling 7.2MW integrated with 1MW of energy storage in England from Battery Energy Storage Solutions and an undisclosed consortium of private investors.
The investment manager paid £9.3m (€10.6m) for the Pierces Farm project near Reading and the Salcey Farm facility located between Milton Keynes and Northampton.
NextEnergy Capital UK managing director Ross Grier said: “These acquisitions are part of an ambitious plan to continue to seize the opportunity to rapidly expand our portfolio as the market evolves.”
Law firm TLT advised NextEnergy Capital on the acquisition.
Image: Pixabay