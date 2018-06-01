Articles Filter

DeepOcean offers wire fix package

New Reconnect service aims to reduce subsea cable repair costs

DeepOcean 1 UK has launched a new subsea cable repair service called Reconnect.

The company said Reconnect aims to cut the time and cost of repairing and replacing offshore power cables through periodic inspection and maintenance.

Reconnect will cover shallow and deep water work for array, export and interconnector wire replacement or repair jointing.

It also offers fault identification and location, storage, management, decommissioning, recovery and disposal services, as well as access to DeepOcean's in-house engineering, geotechnical and operational experience.

DeepOcean business development director Jonathan Edwards said: “This service builds upon the many DeepOcean in-house strengths and has a strong focus on two key areas – rapid front-end preparatory works and high sea state operability.

We believe that we have identified methods and techniques that can reduce the cost of an offshore repair in comparison to other available market offerings.”



