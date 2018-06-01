New blood for Lekela in Senegal

African wind developer Lekela has appointed Massaer Cisse as general manager for Senegal.

Cisse (pictured) will be responsible for managing development of the company's 158.7MW Taiba N’Diaye wind farm, which is approaching financial close.

Related Stories Lekela crowns new finance chief

14 May 2018

Egypt taps Lekela wind

11 Dec 2017 He will also support Lekela's business development activities in the region and relationships with key stakeholders, as well as growing the Senegal team.

He was most recently a director at Deloitte, Senegal.

Lekela chief executive Chris Antonopoulos said: “We are pleased to welcome Massaer, who will bring valuable knowledge and extensive in-market experience to our Senegal operations.

“Massaer’s appointment cements our commitment to the country, as we move towards financial close and then construction on the Taiba N’Diaye wind farm.”

Cisse said: “Taiba N’Diaye forms a critical component of Senegal’s clean energy strategy, and I’m excited to help the country progress towards this.”

Image: Lekela