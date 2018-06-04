Damen facelift for Brave Tern

Fred Olsen Windcarrier jack-up Brave Tern is undergoing modifications at Damen Shipyard in Amsterdam to extend the crane boom.

The long boom has been mounted and the reeving work for the the wires has started, Fred Olsen said.

It added that the 20-metre extension will allow Brave Tern to lift larger turbines with higher hub heights.

“This modification brings Brave Tern into line with the growing demands in the offshore wind industry,” the company said.

Image: Brave Tern (Fred Olsen Windcarrier)