Bluefort beds down at Wikinger

Canadian outfit Bridgemans Services Group has deployed its MV Bluefort floating hotel at the 350MW Wikinger offshore wind farm in German Baltic Sea.

The ship (pictured) will provide home for 200 workers as they commission the project's 70 Adwen 5MW turbines.

13 Mar 2018 It will be supported by four crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and will be in operation 24 hours a day seven days a week, Bridgemans said.

MV Bluefort has recently undergone a €6m refurbishment to improve the CTV landing platform, stern thrusters, helicopter pad, office space, meeting rooms and IT services, the company added.

Bridgemans president Brian Grange said: “The high-capacity storage and exceptional fuel efficiency mean that the vessel is unique in terms of stamina, having the ability to stay at sea for up to four months if required, with CTVs to deliver fresh produce.”

The vessel is represented by the offshore renewables team at global shipbroker Clarksons Platou.

Image: Bridgemans Services Group