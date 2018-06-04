Enlight eyes European mega-farm 

Israeli outfit Enlight Renewable Energy is in negotiations to buy an undisclosed 300MW wind farm located in Western Europe.

Enlight did not provide details of the seller, but said the project is at an “advanced” development stage.

The company said a preliminary estimate of the investment would be between €320m and €350m.

It also expects to find financial partners to invest in the wind farm.

Enlight added that there is no certainty that the deal will go-ahead, with due diligence still to be completed and the transaction subject to certain unnamed conditions.

