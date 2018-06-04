Articles Filter

Vistra adds 180MW Texas shine

Upton 2 solar farm comes online in west of US state

Vistra adds 180MW Texas shine image 04/06/2018

Vistra Energy subsidiary Luminant has brought online the 180MW Upton 2 solar farm in west Texas.

The project features 718,000 photovoltaic panels spread across 769 hectares, the company said.

It is supplying electricity into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas market.

Vistra chief executive and president Curt Morgan said: “This project makes strategic sense for us as a business, and we're excited that it is officially powering Texas in time for the 2018 summer.”

