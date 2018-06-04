Articles Filter

Tekmar preps for London listing

AIM flotation part of growth strategy in new and existing markets

Tekmar preps for London listing image 04/06/2018

UK outfit Tekmar Group is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market. 

The company has two divisions, one of which provides cable protection systems to the offshore wind industry.

Tekmar said the listing is expected to take place later this month.

Tekmar chief executive James Ritchie said: “Our plans to join the AIM market follow a period of consistent, strong organic growth supported by the group's current owners, Elysian Capital.

“Admission to AIM will enhance our profile and brand recognition further in our sectors and allow us to execute our strategy to grow in both existing and new markets and geographies.”

Image: Tekmar

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.