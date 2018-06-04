Tekmar preps for London listing

UK outfit Tekmar Group is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market.

The company has two divisions, one of which provides cable protection systems to the offshore wind industry.

Tekmar said the listing is expected to take place later this month.

Tekmar chief executive James Ritchie said: “Our plans to join the AIM market follow a period of consistent, strong organic growth supported by the group's current owners, Elysian Capital.

“Admission to AIM will enhance our profile and brand recognition further in our sectors and allow us to execute our strategy to grow in both existing and new markets and geographies.”

