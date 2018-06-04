Vroon newbie on Borkum 2.2 duty

Articles Filter

Vroon has named its latest platform supply vessel (PSV) VOS Patriot at a ceremony in Rotterdam, ahead of work on Trianel’s 203MW Borkum West 2.2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

VOS Patriot (pictured) has an Ulstein X-Bow design and is the last in a series of six PX-121-type PSVs built at the Cosco Guangdong Shipyard in China for Vroon.

It was delivered to the company last month. 

The vessel will provide noise-mitigation assistance for Seaway Heavy Lifting at the Borkum project. 

Image: Vroon

