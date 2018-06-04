Riffgrund 2 wears first jacket

GeoSea vessel Innovation has installed the first suction bucket jacket foundation at Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The project will feature 20 suction bucket foundations and 36 monopile foundations.

Meanwhile, Jan De Nul jack-up Vole au Vent has installed all 36 Steelwind Nordenham-fabricated monopile foundations at Borkum Riffgrund 2.

Van Oord’s vessel Nexus is expected to wrap up installation of Nexans-made array cables at the project in July.

The wind farm will also be linked to Orsted’s neighbouring 312MW Borkum Riffgrund 1 project, as well as connected to the 900MW DolWin 3 platform in August.

Borkum Riffgrund 2 will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines. Fred Olsen Windcarrier will tackle turbine installation, starting in early summer.

Image: Orsted