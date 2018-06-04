Riffgrund 2 wears first jacket
GeoSea installs first of 20 suction bucket foundations at 450MW project
GeoSea vessel Innovation has installed the first suction bucket jacket foundation at Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.
The project will feature 20 suction bucket foundations and 36 monopile foundations.
Related Stories
Polish shipyard ST3 Offshore is supplying the jackets, with Harland and Wolff manufacturing the suction buckets for the foundations. Norwegian contractor NGI is acting as the suction operator.
Meanwhile, Jan De Nul jack-up Vole au Vent has installed all 36 Steelwind Nordenham-fabricated monopile foundations at Borkum Riffgrund 2.
Van Oord’s vessel Nexus is expected to wrap up installation of Nexans-made array cables at the project in July.
The wind farm will also be linked to Orsted’s neighbouring 312MW Borkum Riffgrund 1 project, as well as connected to the 900MW DolWin 3 platform in August.
Borkum Riffgrund 2 will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines. Fred Olsen Windcarrier will tackle turbine installation, starting in early summer.
Image: Orsted