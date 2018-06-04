Merkur delivers first power

The 396MW Merkur offshore wind farm in the German North Sea has produced its first power.

The first test on the MO40 turbine generated power to the mini-grid, project company Merkur Offshore said.

05 Oct 2016 Power was gradually increased to 2MW, which was the maximum amount that could be achieved with the wind speed at the time, it added.

Further tests will continue the coming days if the wind speed allows, the company said.

The project will feature 66 GE Haliade 6MW turbines. Jack-up vessel Seafox 5 has installed more than one-third of the machines.

The AC connection to the 900MW Dolwin Gamma grid hub will be tested from mid-June, followed by the first feed-in of power to the grid expected in the second week of July, reNEWS has learned.

The wind farm is expected to be fully commissioned in 2019.

Image: SPS Wind