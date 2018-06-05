Articles Filter

Green light for Oz giant

800MW-plus Clarke Creek wind farm to enter construction next year

The Queensland Government in Australia has awarded development approval to the 800MW-plus Clarke Creek wind farm.

State planning minister Cameron Dick said the A$1bn project, which is being developed by local company Lacour Energy, will provide around 350 jobs during a three-year build campaign.

Construction is set to begin next year, according to Lacour director Mark Rayner.

Clarke Creek will feature up to 195 turbines and is located 150km north-west of Rockhampton.

“It is a unique renewable energy project which combines excellent wind and solar resources at a location directly adjacent to the backbone of the Powerlink 275kV transmission network,” Rayner added. 

