Green light for Oz giant

The Queensland Government in Australia has awarded development approval to the 800MW-plus Clarke Creek wind farm.

State planning minister Cameron Dick said the A$1bn project, which is being developed by local company Lacour Energy, will provide around 350 jobs during a three-year build campaign.

Clarke Creek will feature up to 195 turbines and is located 150km north-west of Rockhampton.

“It is a unique renewable energy project which combines excellent wind and solar resources at a location directly adjacent to the backbone of the Powerlink 275kV transmission network,” Rayner added.

Image: Pixabay