TRIG scores 32MW French double

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has acquired two under construction wind farms in northern France with a combined capacity of 31.8MW from RES for about €28m.

The Rosieres and Montigny projects are located in the Meuse and Aisne region of the country and feature Vestas hardware.

Related Stories TRIG raises £58m war chest

16 Mar 2018

TRIG dives into offshore wind

27 Dec 2017 Rosieres will comprise eight 2.2MW turbines and has a 15-year contract for difference (CfD), while Montigny will consist of six 2.0MW machines that have a 15-year feed-in tariff and one 2.2MW unit a 20-year CfD.

Both wind farms are expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

TRIG said the purchase was funded through its revolving acquisition facility.

The investor will have 140MW of operational wind farms in France when Rosieres and Montigny come online.

RES is TRIG's operations manager and the deal is pursuant to the latter's “right of first offer agreement”.

Image: Pexels