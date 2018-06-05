DNV GL probes Turkey PV storage

DNV GL is to carry out a feasibility study for the Turkish Ministry of Energy looking into combining solar and energy storage systems.

The aim is to provide the ministry’s renewable energy general directorate with best practices for the integration of storage in upcoming solar auctions.

Over the next three months, DNV GL will review and analyse global storage technology to identify specific pre-qualification and technical specification requirements that could lower the levelised cost of solar power in Turkey.

DNV GL executive vice president Central Europe and Mediterranean Andreas Schroter said: “Turkey is taking an exemplary step by considering storage solutions in their auctions system.

“With their experience from the past wind and solar auctions, the time is right to identify a holistic renewable energy approach.”

Image: DNV GL